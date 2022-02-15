Studies show safety of AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light vaccine combination - RDIF

By Trend

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation), AstraZeneca, and R-Pharm announce interim results of Phase II clinical trials on the security assessment of the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine (Sputnik Light, recombinant human adenovirus 26 serotype), Trend reports citing the RDIF.

In the course of studies involving 100 volunteers in Russia and 100 volunteers in Azerbaijan, the combination of drugs demonstrated optimal safety, which correlates with the results of previous clinical studies on the safety of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sputnik Light vaccines.

"Monitoring of volunteers was conducted for 57 days after the first vaccination and showed high safety rates for the combined use of drugs. During the follow-up, no serious adverse events related to vaccination were identified," the RDIF stated.