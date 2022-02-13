Indian FM Sitharaman launches first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched the first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra' on the occasion of 17th foundation day of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), Trend reports citing Business Standard.

The finance minister in her address stressed on upskilling and acquiring new skills, and upgradation to meet the technology driven economy.

Further, she emphasized on ramping up the quality of products and to brand SPMCIL as lead producers of currency and other sovereign products.

The minister was also joined by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and other senior officials of the ministry, a finance ministry statement said.