IMF’s presence in Georgia of most importance - Parliament

By Trend





Georgia needs the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance in implementing important economic reforms in the country The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget of Georgia Irakli Kovzanadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Kovzanadze, IMF’s assistance is significant for attracting investors in the country.

“Georgia needs IMF’s support not because of financial instability, but foremost for their advice and recommendations in carrying out reforms in the country,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, The IMF representatives met with the now former Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava in November 2021.

The sides reviewed the progress on the implementation of structural economic reforms and the action plan, in particular, the ongoing activities for the development of the capital market, the prospects for the implementation of the reform of state-owned enterprises and others.

Kovzanadze also met with the representatives of the IMF mission in December 2021. The parties discussed the main directions of the new three-year program planned with the IMF.

At this point, the launch date and the reforms to be implemented within the program are still unknown.