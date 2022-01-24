Armenian president resigns

By Trend

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has resigned. A message about this was posted on the website of the Armenian leader, Trend reports.

"I thought for a very long time, and after almost four years of active work, I decided to resign from the post of President of Armenia. This is absolutely not an emotional decision, and proceeds from a certain logic," the message says, in particular.

Sargsyan also stated that the president "does not have the necessary tools to influence the fundamental processes of domestic and foreign policy in the current difficult period for the country and the nation."

Armen Sarkissian took over as President of Armenia on April 9, 2018.