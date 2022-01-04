Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia in February

By Trend

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that he will visit Saudi Arabia in February as Ankara is continuing to take steps toward normalization with several regional countries, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting he attended in Istanbul, where he announced preliminary foreign trade figures for 2021, Erdogan said that trade with the kingdom will be discussed next month.

Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension, especially after the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate.