Uzbekistan’s GDP grows by 7 pct in 2021

By Trend





In the ending year, it was officially announced that Uzbekistan’s GDP grew by 7%, and inflation fell from 10% for the first time in many years. Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that in 2022, GDP growth should not be less than 7%, Trend reports citing kun.uz.

On December 30, a videoconference meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was held to ensure the sustainable operation of the economy and utilities next year.

According to the official release, this year the gross domestic product grew by 7%, industry by 9.5%, services by 20%, construction by 6% and agriculture by 4%. The inflation rate was below 10%.

Exports totaled $16.5 billion, increased by about $1.3 billion compared to last year. 318 large and 14,000 regional projects worth $12.4 billion have been launched.

The meeting set tasks to ensure sustainable economic growth in the coming year. In particular, the government aims to increase GDP and industry by more than 7% and services by about 30%.

The head of state stressed that from the beginning of the New Year, all sectors and regions should work systematically and create a solid foundation for achieving these goals.

Tasks have been set for the sustainable supply of basic agricultural products to markets during the winter months.

The importance of sustainable operation of electricity, natural gas, heat supply, utilities, health and fire safety systems was noted.

Instructions were also given on the coordination of qualified medical services, public, fire and traffic safety activities.