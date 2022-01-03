Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discuss the resumption of construction of power lines

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are discussing the resumption of the construction of the Surkhan-Puli-Khumri transmission line, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Negotiations on this took place in Tashkent from 25 to 30 December. According to Sputnik, representatives of the Taliban and Afghan energy company DABS attended the talks.

The agreement on the construction of a 260-km 500 kV transmission line was signed in December 2017. It will increase the volume of electricity supplies to Afghanistan by 70% - up to 6 billion kWh per year.

In October 2020, the Asian Development Bank allocated US$110 million to Kabul for the implementation of the project. The main funds were planned to be spent on construction work, which is entrusted to Uzbek contractors. However, they never started due to security threats.

Uzbekistan has already built 45 km of the line on its territory.