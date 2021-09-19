Georgia's external debt increases

By Trend

Georgia's external debt reached $8.048 billion as of September 1, 2021, having increased by $45 million over a month, and by almost $1.3 billion over a year, Trend reports citing the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, the external debt of the Georgian government in the specified period amounted to $7.57 billion.

The largest creditors of Georgia are international banks: the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the World Bank and its divisions.