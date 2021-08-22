Georgian domestic exports up

By Trend

Georgia exported locally produced goods worth $2.27 billion from January through July 2021, which is 27.8 percent higher year on year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The share of domestic exports (export of locally produced goods and services, including those of foreign origin that have been substantially changed through local processing) in total exports constituted 73.1 percent and amounted to $1.66 billion, 30.7 percent higher to the same period of 2020", said Geostat.

The top trading partners were:

China ($352.2 million)

Russia ($293.9 million)

Turkey ($180.1 million)

From January through July 2021 copper ores and concentrates reclaimed first place in the list of top export items, equaling $465.9 million, or 28 percent of total exports.

The exports of ferroalloys totaled $228.5 million and their share in the total exports amounted to 13.7 percent. The exports of wine of fresh grapes occupied the third-place standing at $123.9 million and constituting 7.4 percent of the total exports.