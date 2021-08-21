Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 21

By Trend

Georgia reported 4,901 coronavirus cases, 2,586 recoveries, and 74 deaths on August 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,930 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 638 cases, and the Adjara region with 602 cases.

A total of 46,595 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 27,813 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,782 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.52 percent, while 10.95 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 510,941 among them 442,956 people recovered and 6,723 died.

There are 74 people quarantined, 7,273 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,499 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 50 464 are treated at home.

As of August 21, 938,705 people got the COVID-19 vaccine, among them, 276,917 are fully vaccinated.