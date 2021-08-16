Turkey to host 15th International Defense Industry Fair

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey will host the 15th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2021), Turkish media reported on August 14.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation with the support of the President’s office, the 15th fair will take place at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center between 17-20 August, the report said.

A series of products such as armored combat vehicles, unmanned land and air vehicles, rockets, guided missiles, infantry weapons, military simulators, explosive material destruction equipment are expected to be exhibited at the fair.

According to the report, Turkey is going to display its domestic PUSAT military vehicle that was produced by TUMOSAN Company at IDEF21.

Moreover, the products that will be displayed by TUMOSAN includes a great range of variety such as 4x4 tactical wheeled conventional and hybrid vehicle options, diesel engines up to 530 HP, torque converter and automatic - synchromesh transmissions, marine engines, aircraft arrestor system rewind motor, transfer case, independent suspension system and range extender system, among others.

The TCG “Kinaliada” ship will also be exhibited within the scope of the National Ship Project (M?LGEM) at the IDEF 2021 Fair.

A total of 1,236 companies, 536 domestic and 700 foreign, from 53 countries, will exhibit their products and services in an area of 38 thousand square meters.

It is expected that 89 senior officials, including 31 ministers, 11 chiefs of staff and 33 ground forces commanders and additionally, 154 delegations from 79 countries and approximately 500 delegation members are expected to participate in the fair.

A total of 30 procurement authorities, consisting of the relevant units of the Ministry of National Defense, the General Staff, the Land, Naval and Air Force Commands, the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Gendarmerie General Command, the General Directorate of Security and the Coast Guard Command, will hold meetings with delegations and participating companies at the IDEF 2021 Fair.

It should be noted that 275 of the participating companies are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that new discount has been applied to.

Organizers of the fair have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the visitors against the new type of coronavirus epidemic.