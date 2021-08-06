US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID

By Trend

The United States, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), continues to partner with the people, institutions, and Government of Turkmenistan, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend.

As he said the partnership is carried out to ensure, together, strengthen and diversify Turkmenistan’s economy, build citizen-responsive institutions, increase good governance, empower youth, and expand access to healthcare services for all citizens of Turkmenistan, despite the pandemic.

"The United States has had numerous successful projects in Turkmenistan done in partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan over the 30 years of Turkmenistan’s independence," he said.

"One of the most visible projects is the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. This is a worldwide program with more projects in Turkmenistan than in any other country. These projects preserve the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan through 29 projects across Turkmenistan," added Guice.

He also said that USAID promotes Turkmenistan’s unabated participation in the global economy as a strong, self-reliant partner.

Currently, USAID is implementing two bilateral projects in Turkmenistan: USAID Enriching Youth for Tomorrow activity that trains Turkmen youth to prepare for the modern labor market to then, in turn, contribute to the local economy and their communities; and the USAID-funded Governance Support Program that aims to strengthen the accountability, effectiveness and transparency of government institutions in Turkmenistan.