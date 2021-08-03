Georgia sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases for August 3

By Trend

Georgia reported 4,827 coronavirus cases, 1,895 recoveries, and 34 deaths on August 3, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,297 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 634 cases, and the Imereti region with 494 cases.

A total of 43,932 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,258 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 28,674 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.99 percent, while 7.41 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 428,670, among them, 388,893 people recovered and 5,910 died.

There are 55 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,045 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2 173 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of August 3, 523,466 people got the coronavirus vaccine.