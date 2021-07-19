Georgia shares data on coronavirus vaccines administered in country

By Trend

A total of 353,835 vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in Georgia as of July 18, Trend reports via the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to them, 129,769 people have been fully vaccinated.



To make a reservation for the COVID-19 vaccine, citizens must visit www.booking.moh.gov.ge.

At the moment, the citizens are being immunized with 4 vaccines: Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca.

"It is necessary to vaccinate at least 60% of the population! 60% of the population is the minimum number that can change the spread of the disease, however, it does not allow complete elimination of the disease. Vaccination helps to protect both the individual and society as a whole. It will allow us to ease and avoid restrictions, open boundaries and get back to the normal rhythm of life," the NCDC said.