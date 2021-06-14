1.7m Armenians emigrated since 1991

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Up to 1,7 million Armenians, that constitute 30 percent of population, have emigrated during 30 years of the country's independence, Head of the State Migration Service of Armenia Gagik Yeganyan has told local media.

Of those, 1.1-1.2 million have immigrated to Russia, 15,000 to the U.S, 120,000-150,000 to Europe and the rest to the CIS countries and other countries such as New Zealand and Israel.

The largest volume of emigration was noted between 1992 and 1994. During these three years, 600,000 people (13% of the population) fled Armenia.

According to the official statistics, by January 1, 2020, the current number of the Armenian population is 2,961,900.