Georgia reports 504 new cases of coronavirus for May 17

By Trend

Georgia has reported 504 new cases of coronavirus, 2,038 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 11,665 tests have been conducted around the country of which 6,137 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,528 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 263 cases

Adjara - 53 cases

Imereti - 50 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 44 cases

Kakheti - 33 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 20 cases

Shida Kartli - 13 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases

Guria - 4 cases.

In addition, 920 patients are in critical condition of which 213 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today, 24,074 individuals are in self-isolation and 67 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 330,879 cases of coronavirus, 310,859 recoveries, and 4,469 deaths.