President Tokayev receives Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade

By Trend





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Co-chairman of the Kazakh-Finnish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation Ville Skinnari, Ville Skinnari, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Welcoming the Finnish Minister, President Tokayev indicated that Finland plays very important role in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy towards Northern Europe.

«Finland is number one investor among Northern Europe countries as a top investor. We highly value and appreciate this kind of very active cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland,» the President said.