WHO records over 643,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

By Trend

More than 643,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which pushed a total number of infections to 159.31 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 11,700 to surpass 3.31 million.

As of 20.00 (GMT+4) on May 12, as many as 159,319,384 coronavirus cases and 3,311,780 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 643,091 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,726.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 57% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (370,198 cases). Europe (106,590) goes second followed by South and North America (105,311 cases).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,424,637), followed by India (23,340,938), Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,706,758), Turkey (5,059,433), Russia (4,896,842), the UK (4,439,695), Italy (4,123,230), Spain (3,586,333), Germany (3,548,285), Argentina (3,165,121) and Colombia (3,015,301).

The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (576,814), followed by Brazil (423,229), India (254,197), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,629), Italy (123,282), Russia (113,976), France (106,151), Germany (85,380), Spain (79,100), Colombia (78,342) and Iran (75,568).