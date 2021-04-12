Iran signs MoU with Belarus

By Trend

Iran's Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belarus to expand cooperation and bilateral ties.

The MoU between Iran and Belarus was signed by Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and his Belarusian counterpart, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The signing of the document would strengthen and boost ties between the two countries," said director general of international affair department in the ministry," said Ali Hossein Shahrivar.

"Exchanging experience and information, research trips, holding conferences and joint training workshops in the specialized areas of the two ministries would also develop by this agreement," he said.

"The two sides would have cooperation in the field of labour, employment policies, professional training and deploying workforce, providing social aid to venerable groups, technical and health protection and development of social welfare and retirement system," he said.

"Exchange of information and experience in the field of revenue policies and measures to combat poverty and policies related to rights of disabled would be another part of cooperation between the two ministries," he said.

Iran minster of Cooperative has recently indicated that opening export markets for Iran is an important policy of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare in the current Iranian year(started March 21,2021).

Iran signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia in last Iranian year(started March 20,2020) in the field of labour cooperation to develop employment, labour force deployment .