Uzbekistan, Belarus to facilitate organization of direct tourist exchange

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Belarus agreed on facilitating the organization of direct tourist exchange between regions, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On February 18, 2021, the agreement between Uzbekistan and Belarus on interregional cooperation, signed during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Belarus, entered into force.

According to the information, the agreement promotes the expansion and development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of the two states in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, in the fields of agriculture, health care, and environmental protection.

It was noted that the document enshrines the agreement of the parties to facilitate the organization of direct tourist exchange between regions, the implementation of joint programs and projects in the field of tourism.

In addition, the competent authority for the implementation of this intergovernmental agreement from the Uzbek side is the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan.

In December 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov and the Ambassador of Belarus to Uzbekistan Leonid Marynich discussed the issues of attracting tourists, as well as attracting Belarusian companies to the construction of eco-houses in Uzbekistan, in particular in Bustanlik and Zaamin districts (Tashkent and Jizzakh regions).