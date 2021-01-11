Kazakhstan to announce preliminary results of election at press conference on Jan. 11 – Azerbaijani MP

By Trend





All observers and representatives of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan attended the polling stations on Jan. 10 beginning from 06:40 (GMT+6), Member of the Azerbaijani delegation, MP Arzu Naghiyev, who is following the process of parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, told Trend on Jan. 10.

“The voting process began at 07:00 (GMT+6) at polling stations,” the MP said. “I have visited five polling stations, where we are holding meetings with observers and negotiating with voters. The electoral process is being held in accordance with the requirements of the pandemic regime.”

“First of all, the temperature of a voter entering the polling station is checked,” Naghiyev added. “If the temperature is normal, a voter is allowed to enter and vote. "

Naghiyev stressed that a briefing, in which he shared the opinion on the electoral process, was held.

"The election has been organized well,” the MP said. “Although the weather is cold, the voter turnout is high. All election-related results will be announced at a press conference on Jan. 11."







