Iran’s trade value with Eurasia hits $1.4bn in eight months

By Trend

According to the statistics, Islamic Republic of Iran’s trade value with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) hit $1.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 22), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Accordingly, Iran’s trade value with EAEU member states reached $1.4 billion from March 21 to Nov. 22 without crude oil included, showing a 11 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 1.8 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $639 million were exported to EAEU member states in the first eight months of the current year, registering a 20 and 6 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively.

Export of Iranian non-oil products to two countries of Russia and Belarus recorded a considerable hike in this period both in terms of volume and value.