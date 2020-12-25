Iran allocates funds to import COVID-19 vaccine

By Trend

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati announced that 200 million euros were allocated for the purchase of 16.8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing IRIB.

"So far, some $2.7 billion was allocated to import necessary medical equipment," Hemmati said during a TV program.

He also thanked the country's medical workers for their efforts to fight the coronavirus spread across Iran.

“With the cooperation of the Ministry of Health, we managed to transfer the financial resources required for import 16.8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine,” he said.



Hemmati went on to say that with the permission of the World Health Organization from OFAC, Iran was able to transfer funds through South Korea.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.