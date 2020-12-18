Uzbekistan, Italy ready to work on strengthening multifaceted co-op

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Italy discussed the establishment of cooperation between the Legislation and Parliamentary Research Institute under the Oliy Majlis (parliament in Uzbekistan) and analytical divisions of the Italian Parliament, Trend reports referring to the information service of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed by Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italy, Agostino Pinna.

The parties exchanged views on the progress of large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan, the state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, including on the intensification of inter-parliamentary ties.

The Italian ambassador hailed Uzbekistan's achievements in social and economic development, saying that Italy fully supports the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan.

According to Pinna, the open policy of Uzbekistan turns it into one of the most important partners of Italy.

The sides paid particular attention to the further development of inter-parliamentary ties. In this context, Narbaeva and Pinna noted the importance of the exchange of parliamentary delegations, contacts at the level of heads of parliaments, profile committees and friendship groups, as well as the exchange of experience in the field of parliamentary activities.