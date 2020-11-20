Israel says to set up largest solar power plant

By Trend





Israel will build a solar power plant, which will be the largest in the country, the Israeli Energy and Finance Ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, the power plant will be built near the city of Dimona in southern Israel, in an area of over 3,000 square meters.

It will generate electricity using photovoltaic technology, with some of the electricity generated to be stored in batteries at an energy storage system.

The electricity storage will allow the use of electricity generated from the sun even in the evening, when the demand for electricity is high.

Thus, during daylight, the storage system will be charged with excess solar energy, and in the evenings this energy will be released into the electricity grid, instead of completing the energy shortage through production with polluting fuels.

According to the ministries, the power plant will help achieve government targets for electricity generation from renewable energies, standing at 30 percent of total electricity generation by 2030.