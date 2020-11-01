Russia, Japan resume suspended flights

By Trend





Russia and Japan have resumed flights suspended in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the anti-crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Aurora Airlines will resume flights between Vladivostok and Tokyo on Sunday, operating one flight a week. Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot plans to resume flights between Moscow and Tokyo on November 5. At first, Aeroflot will offer one weekly flight, planning to raise the number to two.

Russia’s visa center re-opened in Tokyo in late October.