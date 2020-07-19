TODAY.AZ / World news

UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order

19 July 2020 [12:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has put forward an initiative to battle inequality - a New Global Deal that will aim to create a fairer model of global governance, Guterres said on Saturday in his lecture commemorating Nelson Mandela, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought home the tragic disconnect between self-interest and the common interest; and the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks," he said.

"To close these gaps, and to make the New Social Contract possible, we need a New Global Deal to ensure that power, wealth and opportunities are shared more broadly and fairly at the international level," Guterres stressed.

