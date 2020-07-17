Uzbekistan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding

By Trend





Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto on July 16, 2020, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of Uzbek-Hungarian relations in political, trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres, as well as within international and regional organizations.

A particular emphasis has been placed on the implementation of agreements reached during the bilateral meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in October 2019.

The sides confirmed big existing potential for further expansion of trade-economic and investment cooperation, discussed mechanisms to increase the volumes of bilateral trade.

The sides stressed interest in developing relations in cultural and humanitarian sphere, in particular, in establishing ties between leading higher education institutions of the two countries.

The heads of foreign affairs agencies also exchanged views on bolstering Uzbek-Hungarian interaction within the framework of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and Uzbekistan-Hungary-EU format.

The meeting concluded with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary on cooperation in diplomatic training and exchange of information and documentation.