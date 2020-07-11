Iran announces number of enterprises launched in West Azerbaijan Province

By Trend

The licenses were issued for the operation of 31 production facilities in the West Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20, 2020), Deputy Chairman of the Industry, Mines and Trade Organization of West Azerbaijan Province Masum Ali Akbari said, Trend reports citing the organization’s website.

Ali Akbari noted that a total of more than 852 billion rials (about $20.2 million) was spent on the commissioning of these facilities and 124 people were employed.

Akbari added that the licenses were issued to establish 295 enterprises in the province within 3 months. It is estimated that 11.4 trillion rials (about $273 million) will be invested in the establishment of these enterprises and 4,750 people will be employed.

The official stressed that there is more than 60 percent progress in the construction of 304 industrial enterprises in the West Azerbaijan Province. More than 8,000 people will be employed with the commissioning of these enterprises.

The deputy chairman said that at present, in a total, 1,980 industrial enterprises operate in the West Azerbaijan Province. These enterprises employ more than 55,000 people.