Death toll in Iran from COVID-19 nearing 12,000

By Trend





As many as 2,637 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 200 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,270 people is critical.

The official stressed that situation was dire in Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Razavi Khorasan, Ilam, East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces.

So far, more than 1.84 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 245,600 people have been infected, 11,931 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 207,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.