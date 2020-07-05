Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia

By Trend

Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people to 951, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The information has been recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

Three patients recovered. The number of recoveries stands at 828.

In total 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Three people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 3569 people remain under quarantine, and 199– under medical observation.