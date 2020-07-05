Zarif says will publish letters on how to activate dispute resolution mechanism

By Trend

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Saturday referred to the history of the dispute resolution mechanism in JCPOA, saying that he will release all his letters soon, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to US AND E3 violations)," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He listed Iran's efforts to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism for six times:

- In December 16, 2016 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In May 10, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In June 17, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US

- In November 6, 2018 due to violation of JCPOA by the US and three European states

- In May 8, 2019 due to violation of JCPOA by the US and three European states

- In July 2, 2020 due to violation of JCPOA by the three European states.

"I will be publishing all my letters shortly," he wrote.