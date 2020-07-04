Uzbekistan receiving humanitarian aid from US charities

By Trend





Uzbekistan received the first shipment of humanitarian aid sent by US Project Hope charity organization to support the country's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing the Dunyo News Agency.

A special flight of Uzbekistan Airways delivered personal protective equipment, antiseptic and disinfectants, about 20,000 coronavirus tests, as well as medical equipment (defibrillators and cardiac monitors) worth $600,000 to the country.

In addition, two containers of medical products and more than 2,000 items from US Globus Relief organization, worth $800,000, are expected to be delivered in July.

Another American non-governmental organization, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) launched a $400,000 project to distribute food commodities to needy citizens of Uzbekistan.

An agreement on providing Uzbekistan with humanitarian aid worth $1.8 million was reached during meetings between representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Washington and a number of US charities.