Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases hit 4,748

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Sunday 235 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 4,748, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on COVID -19 said that among the new cases, five cases are imported, the rest 230 are identified within the country.

In total, 4,017 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases 27 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 739, including 420 recoveries.

30 people were discharged from various hospitals in the country after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered to 2,242.

One more virus related death is registered over the day, raising the death toll to 47.

Currently, 685 people remained hospitalized, 20 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 1,774 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine, in total 18,623 people had contact with infected patients.