Iranian currency rates for June 24

24 June 2020 [11:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and seven have decreased compared to June 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,529 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 24

Iranian rial on June 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,588

52,249

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,486

44,345

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,533

4,489

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,419

4,378

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,378

6,352

1 Indian rupee

INR

556

553

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,511

136,406

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,117

25,240

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,413

39,176

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,995

31,050

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,210

27,194

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,441

2,427

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,134

6,131

1 Russian ruble

RUB

611

608

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,532

3,512

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,176

29,078

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,270

30,158

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,509

49,451

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,255

2,261

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,574

34,368

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,000

30,053

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,943

5,937

100 Thai baths

THB

136,028

135,566

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,823

9,822

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,974

34,723

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,529

47,353

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,520

10,394

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,747

13,762

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,970

2,956

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

543

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,696

17,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,881

83,738

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,076

4,067

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 216,245 rials, and the price of $1 is 194,458 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 187,066 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,425 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 193,000-196,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 215,000-218,000 rials.

