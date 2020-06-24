Iranian currency rates for June 24

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and seven have decreased compared to June 23.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,529 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial June 24
Iranian rial on June 23
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,588
52,249
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,486
44,345
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,533
4,489
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,419
4,378
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,378
6,352
1 Indian rupee
INR
556
553
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,511
136,406
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,117
25,240
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,413
39,176
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,420
5,420
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,995
31,050
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,210
27,194
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,441
2,427
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,134
6,131
1 Russian ruble
RUB
611
608
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,532
3,512
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,176
29,078
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,270
30,158
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,509
49,451
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,255
2,261
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
31
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,574
34,368
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,000
30,053
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,943
5,937
100 Thai baths
THB
136,028
135,566
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,823
9,822
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,974
34,723
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,239
1 euro
EUR
47,529
47,353
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,520
10,394
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,747
13,762
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,970
2,956
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
545
543
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,696
17,748
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,721
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,881
83,738
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,076
4,067
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,998
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 216,245 rials, and the price of $1 is 194,458 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 187,066 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,425 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 193,000-196,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 215,000-218,000 rials.