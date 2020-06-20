Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss key areas of bilateral co-op

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, fuel and energy sector, transport, cultural and financial spheres, during a telephone call, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan Today State News Agency information portal.



During the telephone conversation, the significant role of the Intergovernmental Commission in improving the legal framework of the Turkmen-Russian interaction, strengthening trade and economic relations, developing cooperation in industry, digital technologies, the fuel and energy sector, transport, cultural and financial spheres was noted.



Thus, during the conversation, the president of Turkmenistan expressed its gratitude to Russia for its active work in the format of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as its co-chair Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk.



The parties expressed confidence for the further development of Turkmen-Russian relations on the basis of friendship and good-neighborliness.



Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Vladimir Putin on the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held in Moscow on June 24.



In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan stressed that he will not participate on the celebration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, but a Turkmen delegation led by country's defense Minister Begench Gundogdiev will be in attendance.



As the head of state said, Turkmenistan celebrated Victory Day on May 9, in honor of which a military parade, the March of the "Immortal regiment" and a festive salute were held in Ashgabat, which was attended by a Russian delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of defense of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Fomin.