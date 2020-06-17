Iran repatriates 130 citizens from Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Iran repatriated 130 of its citizens from Azerbaijan through Astara border checkpoint, local media reported with reference to Iran state television on June 17.

So far, 664 Iranian citizens have been repatriated through the efforts of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani officials.

It should be noted that the Iran-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Despite the closure of the borders, freight traffic between the two countries continues.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic via land borders and through special charter flights. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.