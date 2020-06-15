Turkey reveals data on real estate bought by Azerbaijani citizens

By Trend





Azerbaijani citizens purchased 464 real estate properties in Turkey from January through May 2020, which is 103 properties less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster.

In May 2020, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 42 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 48 properties less compared to May 2019, said the report.

In the reporting month, 50,936 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 44.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

Some 860 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey during May 2020, which is 78.1 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the report said.

