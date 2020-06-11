Turkmenistan shares how keep global economy sustainable, during online session

By Trend





Turkmenistan has participated in global online session on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the response to COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned discussion was organized via videoconference by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and Parliamentarians for the achievement of global goals on June 2020. The global online session was attended by parliamentarians of the states from all regions of the world, international experts in the field of public health, economics and other spheres.

The representatives of Parliament of Turkmenistan participated in the discussion.

Participants considered the measures to fight the epidemic and restart the global economy. The parties exchanged views on the economic recovery from the perspective of sustainability.

Turkmenistan spoke about the measures to prevent the virus from entering the country that were outlined in a letter from President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

