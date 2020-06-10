Iran's population growth slowing down, as MP proposes solutions

By Trend

Growth rate of Iran's population is less than one percent, while the statistics show that number of marriages in the country has reduced by 40 percent, Iran's MP Amir Hossein Bankipour said, Trend reports via TASNIM.

The MP said that slowdown in growth of population is a serious problem that needs to be given proper attention.

Speaking about the concerning statistics over the rise of the divorce rate and drop in number of marriages, he said it is necessary to form a special committee to handle the problem.

"We are seeking to implement various measures in regards to population growth, that include a plan to take another look at some of the ideas that weren't implemented before," said Bankipour.

The official has indicated that the government has recently approved to limit subsidizing newly formed families.

"The committee would review the bills and plans, to make sure they don't go against the families, otherwise we will block the bill from going further," said Bankipour.



