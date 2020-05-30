Rouhani: it is not possible to return to pre-coronavirus conditions soon

By Trend

It is not possible to quickly return to pre-coronavirus conditions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of the Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus on May 30, Trend reports citing IRINN.

Rouhani noted that people plan to return to normal conditions within 15 days, one or two months; however, it is necessary to change the way of life for a long time, to accept the limitations and acknowledge that the virtual world is a part of life.

The head of state added that it is no longer possible for 10-20 people to sit together as before.

"You have to forget about this for months. All meetings should be conducted at a social distance," he said.

"Currently, the situation is more difficult than in the first months of the infection from February 20 to April 20, because infected people had symptoms. At present, some infected people do not have symptoms, and the number of carriers of the virus is growing," he said.

The president said that although the number of the infection cases is declining in some provinces, the situation is rather difficult in some provinces.

"Some restrictions will be lifted from today. Thus, mosques are opened for worship. In addition, the time limit for malls and shopping centers, which are allowed to work from 9:00 to 18:00, will be abolished," Rouhani said.

A decision on the opening of a number of other public places including meeting halls, courtyards, and places of pilgrimage, has not yet been made, added the president.

Following the spread of the coronavirus, a number of restrictions were gradually imposed in Iran, including travel between provinces, restrictions on all offices, public catering facilities, and so on. The lifting of restrictions began in stages on April 11.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 146,600 people have been infected 7,677 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 114,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.