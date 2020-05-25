Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries at nearly 120,000

By Trend





Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll Sunday reached 32, as new confirmed cases stand at 1,141 with 24,589 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total death toll in the country now stands at 4,340, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

Currently, there are a total of 156,827 confirmed cases in the country with 118,694 of them having recovered, Koca said as he urged for “controlled social life.”

According to the Health Ministry’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday, 1,092 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Koca, along with other experts, has repeatedly warned citizens in the past that the easing of measures did not mean the threat of the virus was over; but rather meant the beginning of a new lifestyle to which citizens would have to adapt.

The Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, traditionally a time of gathering was marked by a nationwide lockdown, the first of its kind in Turkey to combat the coronavirus. Previous weekend and holiday lockdowns affected a maximum of 31 out of 81 provinces.

Senior citizens above 65 were allowed out for a few hours for a third Sunday. People under 20 and above 65 have been under full lockdown, but days and times outside have been allotted according to age groups as part of easing efforts.