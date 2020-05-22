Turkey reports 961 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 153,548 on Thursday with 961 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The daily death fell to 27 amounting to a total of 4,249, Koca announced on his official Twitter account.

"Despite a higher number of tests, the number of positive cases remains at the predicted level," he said, pointing out that the number of patients in the intensive care units are falling as well.

In the last 24 hours 33,633 tests have been carried out, with the total number of tests reaching more than 1.7 million. More than 1,000 people have recovered from the virus, but 820 patients remain in the ICU.

The minister stressed that the lifestyle in the country has changed to a controlled social life, that everyone should take part in. "The only condition: Mask+1.5 meters of social distance," the statement read.