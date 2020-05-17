Total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 6,000 in Kazakhstan

By Trend

The total number of cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has exceeded the mark of 6,000, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The daily growth rate increased by 5.2% as 307 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the country, including 32 in Nur-Sultan city, 93 in Almaty city, 77 in Shymkent city, 9 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 35 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in West Kazakhstan region, 13 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 6 in Mangistau region, 6 in Turkestan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in East Kazakhstan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 6,157 cases, including 1,231 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,802 cases in Almaty city, 344 cases in Shymkent city, 125 cases in Akmola region, 228 cases in Aktobe region, 206 cases in Almaty region, 541 cases in Atyrau region, 58 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 203 cases in Zhambyl region, 310 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 232 cases in Karaganda region, 78 cases in Kostanay region, 245 cases in Kyzylorda region, 153 cases in Mangistau region, 162 cases in Pavlodar region, 36 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 207 cases in Turkestan region.

2,980 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 34 people have died in Kazakhstan.