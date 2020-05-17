Turkmenistan develops plan to counter COVID-19

By Trend

Turkmenistan has developed a plan that ensures readiness to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and to take rapid response measures, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The main goals of this plan are to prevent the penetration of COVID-19 into Turkmenistan, to prevent its spread, and to maintain the pace of socio-economic development of the country during the pandemic.

According to the plan, it is necessary to modernize the material and technical base of the healthcare system, to combat infectious diseases, and regularly update the appropriate equipment and facilities. This plan is also aimed at improving the quality of doctors’ work in the main specialties, in particular, virologists and immunologists.

The development of Turkmenistan's medical science is considered to be one of the main directions of the plan. Special attention will be paid to strengthening research activities in cooperation with the country's international and regional partners, as well as to the wide practical implementation of innovative approaches and digital technologies.

The plan was approved by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.