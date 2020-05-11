Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran surpasses 105,000

By Trend





As many as 1,529 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 48 people have been died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,696 people is critical.

According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 106,200 people have been infected 6,589 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 85,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.