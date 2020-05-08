Kazakh, Russian presidents talk Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting preparations

By Trend





Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

During the a phone conversation, the presidents exchanged mutual congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic war.

Tokayev underlined the special significance of this date for all the peoples of the former Soviet Union and wished the veterans of the two countries good health and long life.

In turn, Putin asked to convey to the people of Kazakhstan the warmest congratulations and wishes of well-being and prosperity.

The presidents also noted close cooperation of the two countries on the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Putin said that Russia is closely monitoring the decisions and actions of Kazakhstan’s government to tackle the spread of the infection.

In this regard, Putin commended the measures of Kazakhstan to support the people and small and medium-sized businesses, noting their timeliness and effectiveness.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reached 4,690, including 1,518 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 31 patients who passed away.