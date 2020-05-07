WHO: Number of coronavirus cases worldwide up by over 71,000

By Trend





The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide has increased by more than 71,000 in the past 24 hours, while the overall death toll grew by almost 4,000, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on May 6, as many as 3,588,463 novel coronavirus cases and 247,503 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 71,463 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,102.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,593,828 and 147,780 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 27,179 and the number of deaths - by 2,178.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,507,148 and the number of deaths stands at 81,070. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 29,701 and the number of deaths - by 1,480.

The Eastern Mediterranean region is third, with 221,230 cases and 8,290 deaths. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 7,854 and the number of deaths - by 175.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (1,171,185), Spain (219,329), Italy (213,013), the United Kingdom (194,994), Russia (165,929), Germany (164,897), France (131,292), Turkey (129,491), Brazil (107,780) and Iran (99 970).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The WHO statistics is based only on officially confirmed information about deaths and confirmed cases, provided by national governments.