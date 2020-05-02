Georgian diplomatic missions assist over 18,000 citizens abroad

By Trend

Georgian diplomatic missions have rendered assistance to a total of 18,033 Georgian citizens abroad, while 8,954 of them have been brought back to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic as of May 1, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Georgian citizens will be brought from Vienna, Austria, to Tbilisi by a special flight on May 1, said the ministry.

Additional special flights will be carried out to evacuate Georgians from foreign countries according to the following schedule: Prague - Batumi on May 2, Athens - Tbilisi on May 5, Amsterdam - Tbilisi on May 7, and Berlin – Tbilisi on May 9.

In addition to flights from Madrid, Copenhagen and Warsaw, Georgia already carried out special flights to evacuate its citizens from other cities including Berlin, Vienna, London, Athens, Amsterdam, Larnaca, Beijing, Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv and Barcelona.

According to the ministry, amid the coronavirus pandemic, 5,026 Georgian citizens were brought back by special flights, 3,871 people by land vehicles, and 315 persons by ferry.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill in a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The flights are carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and the ticket price does not exceed 199 euros.