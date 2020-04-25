Georgia to assist socially vulnerable families

By Trend

Socially vulnerable families whose rating points are in range of 65,000-100,000, will receive 600 lari ($186.92) during 6 months in Georgia, said the country's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Family rating is set by the social service agency on the basis of a system for assessing the standard of living and income of a particular family. The rating points of each family are calculated individually; there are no specific criteria. According to the new methodology that exists in Georgia today, the main emphasis is on large families.

According to Gakharia, there are 70,000 such families in Georgia.

Also, the families with three or more children under age of 16 and with rating points from 0 up to 10,000 will receive 600 lari.

There are 21,000 such families across the country.

"The persons and children with limited physical capabilities will receive 600 lari ($186.92) during 6 months," Gakharia said.

According to him, there are 40,000 such persons in Georgia and the budget of this social assistance will be 25 million lari ($7.7 million).

On April 24, the Georgian government presented a plan to gradually resume the economic activities step-by-step over the next three months.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has outlined six phases to slowly get businesses up and running again, while also monitoring the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Georgia will spend 3.5 billion ($1.10 billion) on its anti-crisis plan.